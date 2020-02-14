Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 1,319,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 684,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.