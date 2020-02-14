Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $16.02. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 678,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Stewart MacDonald bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Insiders acquired 82,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,724 in the last quarter.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.