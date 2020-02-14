Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chegg Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -400.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $4,021,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,197 shares of company stock worth $31,730,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.