Research Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

