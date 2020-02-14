Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.73-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion.Republic Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 1,080,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

