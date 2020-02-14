Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.23

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

