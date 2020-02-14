Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AA (AA)

AA (LON: AA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – AA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/23/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/9/2020 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – AA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of AA stock traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 44.92 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.96. AA PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of $275.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

