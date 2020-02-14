RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. 570,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,200. RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.