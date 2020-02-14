Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XBC. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

XBC stock opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$4.23.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.1006826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,893,505.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

