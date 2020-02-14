Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XBC. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.50.
XBC stock opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$4.23.
In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,893,505.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
