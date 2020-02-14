Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.42. 368,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,540. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

