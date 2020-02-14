Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 277,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,131. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.