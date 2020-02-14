Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,100. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $126.96 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

