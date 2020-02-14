Rational Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,551,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.