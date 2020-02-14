Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3,829.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 369,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,061,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 204,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

