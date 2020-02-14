Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Target by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Target by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 451,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after buying an additional 205,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 3,270,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

