Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

