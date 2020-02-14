Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.36. 132,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

