Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.61 million.Radware also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

