RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. RADCOM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 19,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,181. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.