QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 17,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $90.03. 8,425,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.