Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.47. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 41,528 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 422.56% and a negative net margin of 297.79%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

