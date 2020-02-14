Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PHCF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

