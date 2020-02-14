Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $78.10, 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prosus from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

