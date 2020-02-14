Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $31.30 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC and BitForex. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06165752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,652,721,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,590,658 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.