Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Trading Up 8.9%

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $17.62, approximately 110,101 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 90,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

