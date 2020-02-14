Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

