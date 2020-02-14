Primero Group (ASX:PGX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Primero Group (ASX:PGX)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), 213,723 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Primero Group (ASX:PGX)

Primero Group Limited provides design, construction, engineering, and operational services to the minerals, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include full plant design and feasibility studies; project management and planning; turnkey in-house construction services in civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, and control systems areas; commissioning; and operations and maintenance.

