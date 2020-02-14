Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

PFBI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $252.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

