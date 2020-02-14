PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.56.

TSE:PSK opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

