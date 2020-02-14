Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises 15.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.37% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $63,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 106,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,620. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.