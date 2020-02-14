Portland General Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of POR stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

