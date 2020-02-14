Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pope Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

POPE traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.10. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of 171.16 and a beta of 0.29. Pope Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,890.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,682.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $203,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,903.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POPE. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pope Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

