Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of Pool worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,315,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.81. 26,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $148.36 and a 1-year high of $233.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

