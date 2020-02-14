Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,062,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,127 shares.The stock last traded at $0.31 and had previously closed at $0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 203,113 shares in the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.