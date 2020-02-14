Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 4,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,710. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

