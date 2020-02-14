Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,064.5% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,461. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.