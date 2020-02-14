Point View Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.9% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

