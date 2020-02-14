Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,949. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.