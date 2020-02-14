Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 17,189,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,111,073. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.27. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $175,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $49,705,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

