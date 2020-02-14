Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,059. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

