Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

PDM opened at $24.31 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

