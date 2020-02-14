Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.