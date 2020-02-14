Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.37 and a 200 day moving average of $473.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

