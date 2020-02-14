Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $216.80. 1,098,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.