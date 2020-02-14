Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. 991,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,136. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

