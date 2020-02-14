PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY) Shares Down 3%

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, 158 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDGRY)

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the acquisition and development of real estate properties; and acquisition of investment properties. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

