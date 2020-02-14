PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 47,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

