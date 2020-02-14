PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 136,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,678. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,616,569 shares of company stock valued at $107,875,896. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

