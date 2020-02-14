Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.51

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.51 and last traded at $122.31, with a volume of 504615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

