Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $91,023.00 and $202.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.78 or 0.03496207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00252850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

